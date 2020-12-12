HC Orders Police Probe as 100 kg Gold Disappears from CBI Custody

CBI also sought a probe by the CBI or National Investigation Agency instead of the state police. However, Judge P N Prakash said “The court cannot subscribe to this view, because the law does not sanction such an inference. All policemen have to be trusted and it does not lie in the mouth of one to say that the CBI have special horns, whereas, the local police have only a tail.”

The gold was seized in connection with cases filed over allegations that the officials of Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) in Chennai had performed favours for Surana Corporation Limited, which dealt in import of gold and silver.

According to a report by The Indian Express, In September 2013, in another case registered by the CBI, which said that while the seized gold was not wanted in the 2012 cases, it had found that Surana had imported the same in violation of the Foreign Trade Policy. The CBI hence requested that the seized gold be transferred from the first case to the fresh one, after which the court allowed the transfer of about 400 kg on the record. As the gold was already in the vault, “there was no physical inventorisation by the court.”

In 2015, the CBI filed a closure report, stating “there is no adequate evidence forthcoming” for the second case. The CBI Special Court accepted but directed that the seized gold be handed over to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). This order was later set aside by the Madras High Court on Surana’s petition.

However, the SBI had initiated proceedings against Surana over non-payment of dues and moved the CBI Special Court seeking the seized gold.