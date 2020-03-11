Consider Media Plea to Interview Nirbhaya Convicts: HC to Tihar
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 11 March, asked Tihar Jail authorities to consider afresh the plea of a media house seeking permission to interview the four men on death row for their role in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
Justice Navin Chawla asked the authorities to communicate their decision by Thursday, 12 March.
The media house has sought permission to interview the four convicts, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh who are to be hanged on 20 March.
The court had on 5 March told the media house not to encourage the convicts. "They have made a mockery of the system. Please do not encourage them," it had said.
The media house, in its petition, has also challenged the Tihar Jail's rejection of their application seeking permission to interview the four death row convicts.
It said the application for permission was moved before the prison authorities on 25 February and it was denied on 27 February.
