HC Agrees to Hear PIL Seeking Committee to Probe Jamia Violence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 18 December, agreed to hear a PIL seeking setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University following protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Rekha Palli by advocate Rizwan and the court allowed it to be listed on Thursday.

The petition by Rizwan alleges that Delhi Police "resorted to use of arbitrary, excessive, discriminatory and illegal force against students, more particularly female students, of Jamia Millia Islamia University, on the false pretext of restoring law and order". It further alleges that students and teachers were protesting in a peaceful manner against the amended Citizenship Act but the police disrupted it and used "unjustified, excessive, arbitrary and brute force" against them.