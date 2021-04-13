‘Have Vaccine Doses Only for Three Days,’ Kerala CM Informs Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, 12 April, wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan seeking an additional 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The chief minister has said that the state only has vaccine stock available for three more days.

Pinarayi Vijayan wrote that the issue of vaccine shortage has also been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by the chief secretary, as well as the principal secretary, health.