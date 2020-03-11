‘Have God’s Blessing’: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Downplays COVID-19 Threat
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday, 10 March, appeared to downplay the global coronavirus scare, asserting that thousands of people at temples across India drink water with their hands and also consume prasad, but "nothing happens" as they have the blessings of god.
"Mothers and sisters travelled a long distance after fasting to offer puja. This is our culture and we see it everywhere in India. This is the identity of our country and we are progressing like this," he said, after taking part in a ceremony at Egra in Purba Medinipur district.
The BJP leader's comments come at a time when the virus, which first emerged in China last December, has spread to more than 100 countries, with over 4,000 deaths worldwide and over 1,10,000 confirmed cases.
More People Die Due to Vector-Borne Diseases: Ghosh
According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country till now. Reports from states, however, put the figure at 62.
"...a few people have been infected (by novel coronavirus), but there are more number of deaths in the country because of malaria and dengue... We are not scared," Ghosh added.
Reacting to Ghosh's comments, TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said he should realise the importance of holding the post of state president of a party like the BJP.
"Everyday, Dilip babu is becoming a laughing stock. He must realise that he is the state president and MP of a political party," Chatterjee said.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )