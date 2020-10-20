Hathras Case: Marksheet of One of the Accused Shows He is Minor

The accused’s brother told The Quint that the CBI team had collected the marksheet only on 14 October, almost a month after UP Police arrested him. He, along with the three other accused, are currently lodged in the Aligarh jail. The CBI officer, probing the matter, said, “I cannot say anything on the matter at the moment. We are conducting our investigations.”

This also points towards lapses in the UP Police’s initial investigation.

According to the revamped Juvenile Justice Act 2015, minors in the age group of 16-18 can be tried as adults if they commit heinous crimes. The crime will be examined by the Juvenile Justice Board to ascertain if the crime was committed as a 'child' or an 'adult'.

The accused have been charged with rape, murder and SC/ST (Amendment) Act.

Speaking to The Quint, the victim’s cousin brother said, “The documents must be verified properly. We hope to get justice but we will accept whatever the law says.”