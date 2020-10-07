‘Won’t Control My Men’: Hathras Accused-Backer Threatens Violence

One of the supporters of the accused in the Hathras case, who was seen threatening Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in front of police in a viral video, has issued an open threat. On a call with The Quint, this local leader of an anti-reservation, upper caste outfit said:

“So far I have addressed over 5,000 people at gatherings but if the political leaders don’t stop visiting the Dalit victim’s family, I won’t be able to control my karyakartas or members of the Savarna samaj. Because my followers, my workers, my community is out of control.”

Pankaj Dhavrayya, a former member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is the founder of Rashtriya Savarna Sangathan, an anti-reservation upper-caste outfit in Uttar Pradesh. Dhavrayya has been leading huge crowds of people in support of the four Thakurs accused of rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.