Out on Bail in Molestation Case, UP Man Kills Survivor’s Father

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said, "The man who died, had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for molestation. The accused went to jail and got bail after a month. Since then, both families were hostile to each other. The wife and aunt of the main accused had gone to a village temple to pray where both daughters of the deceased were also present. The women had an argument. The accused – Gaurav Sharma – and the woman's father intervened and the argument between the men intensified. After this, Gaurav flew into a rage and called some boys from his family to the scene and shot at the man."

A video shot by local journalists outside local police station shows the survivor crying and pleading for justice. "Please give me justice... please give me justice. First, he molested me and now he has shot my father. He had come to our village. There were six-seven people. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma," she can be heard saying in the clip.