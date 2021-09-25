Hathras Gang Rape Case: Allahabad HC Seeks Details of Relief Scheme From UP Govt

Last month, in response to a plea made by the victim's brother, the Allahabad High Court refused to stay or transfer the trial to a special court outside Hathras.

The victim's brother had alleged that an unruly mob, which included lawyers, had barged into the trial court during the proceedings and intimidated the witnesses and the complainant's counsel, eventually forcing the trial judge to halt the proceedings.

However, in the order, the court had also made it clear that the directions contained in its previous order for providing security to witnesses and the family of the victim with regard to non-disruption of the trial by any person will continue.

On 20 March, the high court had even issued a slew of directions to secure the safety of the trial and the witnesses and lawyers in the Hathras gang rape and murder case.