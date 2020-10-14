Hathras Case: UP Govt Requests Supreme Court to Monitor CBI Probe

Seeking a Supreme Court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Dalit woman's gang rape and murder in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 14 October, informed the apex court that the victim's family has been given three-layered security, IANS reported.

According to ANI, the government had filed an affidavit in the Hathras case, stating that, to ensure security of victim's family and witnesses, a three-layered security has been provided.