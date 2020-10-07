Hathras Case: SIT Given 10-Day Extension to Submit Report

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the Hathras case, to submit its report by 10 days.

"Following the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the SIT to submit their report to the CM has been extended by 10 days," Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Awanish K Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday, 7 October.