Hathras Case: Victim’s Family Moves HC Against ‘Home Confinement’

The family of the 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras who died after being allegedly gang-raped has moved Allahabad High Court, accusing the district administration of confining them in their house.

According to Hindustan Times, a habeas corpus petition was filed by a Valmiki organistion named Akhil Bharatiya Valmiki Mahapanchayat’s (ABVM) on behalf of the family. The plea states that the family, which includes the victim's parents, brothers and other relatives have been prevented from communicating from other people, violating their right to freedom of speech.