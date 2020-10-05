DMK Leader Kanimozhi, Others Detained During Hathras Protest in TN

"They aren't allowing us reach the Raj Bhavan. We are doing a democratic protest in a peaceful way and we have been blocked by police like how Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by UP police,” Kanimozhi told reporters on Monday.

“We don't have trust in the CBI investigation in the Hathras case. As president MK Stalin said, we need a court monitored investigation in this,” she added.

Kanimozhi along with some others were detained after trying to march to Raj Bhavan, the Tamil Nadu Governor's official residence.