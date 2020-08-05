#BabriZindaHai to #LandOfRavana, Hashtag Battle Over Ayodhya
#BabriZindaHai was one of the top trends as Muslims recalled the horrors that befell the Babri Masjid on 6 Dec 1992.
From hailing PM Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of the long-disputed and awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to remembering the Babri Masjid demolition, hashtag battles on Twitter were in full swing on Wednesday, 5 August.
#BabriZindaHai was one of the top trending hashtags with Muslims across the country recalling the horrors that befell the Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992.
The 9 November 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court, which paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple on the disputed site, had noted that the demolition of Babri Masjid was against the rule of law but had ruled in favour of the temple citing presence of archaeological evidence.
In contrast, many pro-Hindutva Twitter users trended hashtags with Lord Ram’s name like #JaiShriRam and #JaiSiyaRam to hail the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony and congratulate the prime minister for delivering his promise.
Meanwhile, several Tamiliian handles reacted to the Ram Mandir ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ with a hashtag hailing Ravana. #LandOfRavana was also in the top 10 trending hashtags on Wednesday.
In Hindu mythology, Ravana is considered a demon king who was defeated by Lord Ram in a battle after Ravana abducted Ram’s wife, Sita. However, many Tamilians see Ravana as their pride and consider him to be the ruler of the race.
