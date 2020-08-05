BabriZindaHai to #LandOfRavana, Hashtag Battle Over Ayodhya

#BabriZindaHai was one of the top trending hashtags with Muslims across the country recalling the horrors that befell the Babri Masjid on 6 December 1992.

The 9 November 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court, which paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple on the disputed site, had noted that the demolition of Babri Masjid was against the rule of law but had ruled in favour of the temple citing presence of archaeological evidence.