Hasdeo Arand: Chhattisgarh HC Quashes Plea Against Land Acquisition for Mining
The court cited the delay in challenging the acquisition process
The Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed the pleas against the land acquisition for the Parsa Coal Block in the Hasdeo Arand area.
A division bench of chief justice Arup Kumar Goswami and justice Rajendra Chauhan Singh Samant in their order on Wednesday, 11 May, dismissed the five pleas challenging the acquisition process for the mine allocated to Rajasthan's Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.
The court in its order said:
"We are of the considered opinion that apart from gross delay in approaching the Court, there being no merit in these petitions, the petitions deserve to be dismissed and accordingly, the same are dismissed. All interlocutory applications shall stand disposed of…”
The court cited delay in challenging the acquisition process and said that anyone could have objected within 30 days of the acquisition and that there is no acceptable explanation for the delay in approaching it.
However, Sudiep Shrivastava, the lawyer for the petitioners, said that they will challenge the high court’s order in the Supreme Court.
"The HC judgment has not dealt with relevant points of challenge. Certain observations are factually not supported. We will definitely challenge it in the Supreme court and hope that the apex court will do justice."Sudiep Shrivastava
Hasdeo Witnesses Stern Opposition Amidst New Coal Block Permissions
Meanwhile, the Hasdeo Arand region where the Parsa coal mine is located is witnessing tribal protests against the mining projects since final clearances were given to acquire 841.538 hectares of forest land for the mining project.
On 6 April, the Parsa coal mine was given final approval by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. The tribals of Hasdeo have been protesting against coal mining, accusing the government as well as the mining companies of falsifying Gram Sabha consent and discrepancies in land acquisition.
