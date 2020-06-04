Haryana has decided to reopen schools in July and colleges and universities in August, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said.“We will reopen schools in a phased manner by starting teaching work for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from 1 July. For Classes VI, VII, VIII and IX after 15 days and for the primary classes in August,” he said.“The classes will be held in shifts so that half the students of a class attend the first shift and the rest come in the second. We are yet to decide on the timings of the shifts,” he added.“We will be conducting a demo in 4-5 schools to prepare and better the plan. Colleges will reopen in August with first-year commencing from September. Universities will take rest of the decisions,” Pal said.Meanwhile, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced that Class 10 results will be declared on 8 June.Chairman Jagbir Singh said Class 12 students will have to appear for their pending exams from 1-15 July.(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)