Khori Village: Ahead of Demolition, Police Lathicharge Protesters
Protesters at Khori allege that several of them were detained by the Faridabad Police ahead of the mahapanchayat.
Videos and images have surfaced, showing Haryana Police lathicharging protesters in Faridabad's Khori Gaon, ahead of a mahapanchayat scheduled at the Ambedkar Park to discuss the Supreme Court ordered demolition of the village.
The top court on 7 June, had upheld its order from April 2020 to evict 10,000 families in Khori Village, observing that the village is an encroachment on the Aravali Forest Land.
Protesters Allege Assault, Detention
The protesters were also joined by Ravinder and Rajveer Kaur — leaders of the Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM), a democratic student organisation active in the Delhi University.
BSCEM has alleged that both Ravinder and Rajveer, along with other protesters, were brutally assaulted by the cops and have been detained.
"Ravinder, Rajveer Kaur and several others have been brutally beaten, Ravinder's turban was forcefully removed, the women were assaulted by male police officers. Following this, they have been detained and taken to an unknown location."Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch
We spoke to several locals who have also corroborated claims made by the student body. Speaking to The Quint, Siraj, a resident of Khori Village said that there was heavy police deployment in the area as protesters had gathered in huge numbers to participate in the mahapanchayat.
"I don't know who between the cops and the protesters started the clash, but there was heavy stone-pelting and lathicharging in the village. Several protesters were also detained by the cops," he said.
Farmer Leader Gurnam Chaduni Barred From Addressing the Protesters
Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had also reached the Khori village to participate in the mahapanchayat.
Chaduni, however, was stopped by Haryana Police at the entry of the village and was not allowed to address the crowd.
"Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni had arrived to stand with the residents of Khori village. However Chaduni Ji was not allowed to enter Khori Gaon and was stopped before he could address the crowd," a protester said.
(The Quint reached out to Faridabad Police and has learnt that a statement will be released later during the day. This story will be updated accordingly.)
