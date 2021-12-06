Hours After Her Wedding, Woman Shot At by Stalker in Haryana
The victim, 20, had sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Rohtak PGIMS.
Hours after she got married, a 20-year-old woman was shot at by a neighbour, who had allegedly been stalking and harassing her for two months, in Paldi village in Haryana's Sonipat, on December 1. The victim, Tanishka, is undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. As per a Times of India report, her condition is critical.
On 5 December, the police arrested the main accused, Sahil, and also apprehended two minors. An FIR has been filed under various sections of the IPC, including section 307 (attempt to murder), and sections of the Arms Act.
The accused, a resident of Haryana's Sampla village, was arrested by a six-member SIT formed by Rohtak SP Udai Singh Meena. The accused will be produced before a court on Monday.
The victim was en route to Bhali-Anandpur village with her husband Mohan, and her brother-in-law Sunil when their car was intercepted by an SUV. As per a report in Times of India, the victim's husband told the police that there were three men in the SUV, out of which two got out. He told the police that they were armed, and asked him to open the door. When he did that, the accused took the car keys and fired multiple shots at Tanishka. When the victim's brother-in-law tried to intervene, the men assaulted him, snatched his gold chain, and fled after firing gunshots in the air.
The incident took place late at night, hours after the couple had been married off. They were on their way to Mohan's house at the time. The victim's brother-in-law was driving the car.
Crime Spot
Based on the victim's husband's complaint, Haryana police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act against Sahil, and two others.
As per a report in The Indian Express, police investigation has revealed that four hours before the shooting, the accused had snatched a car from a local businessman, which was then used to commit the crime. The trio later abandoned the car at a dhaba near a bus stand. The police also recorded the statement of the businessman, who said that the three masked men, who were armed, intercepted him and threatened him when he was returning home on Wednesday around 7:30 pm.
Meanwhile, Surender Jain, national spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, demanded "enactment of a law to prevent such incidents", reported Times of India. Jain said that two panchayat meetings were held at the victim's native village, where they "demanded a law on 'love jihad' to prevent such crimes."
A senior Haryana police officer, on condition of anonymity, told The Quint that investigation is on and so far, "it doesn't appear that the case is communal in nature."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.