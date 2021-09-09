Haryana HM Anil Vij Cautions Farmers, Says 'Will Take Action If Guilty'

Amid calls for intensifying farmers' protest and action against IAS officer Ayush Sinha for his "crack their (farmers') heads" remark, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday, 9 September, said that he will probe the "the entire Karnal episode".

The minister went on to caution farmers that if they're found guilty upon investigation, action will be taken against them.

"We will probe entire Karnal episode, not just Ayush Sinha. We can't punish officers without a probe," Vij stated, adding, "If farmer leaders are found guilty we will also take action against them," NDTV quoted.

After the district administration refused to compensate injured protesters and take action against officials for lathi-charging farmers, the farmers who held a march and gheraoed Karnal’s mini-secretariat on Tuesday continued to sit in protest.

As per media reports, thousands of more farmers have arrived to join the dharna on Wednesday morning.