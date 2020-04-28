In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 and increase adherence to social distancing norms, the Haryana government has tried to make banking easy by launching a new portal that allows residents to receive doorstep delivery of cash from their banks, as per their convenience.Here is the procedure to book bank slot:1) Go to Bankslot.haryana.gov.in2) Now, click on the option of ‘Book Your Bank Slot.’3) Upon clicking this, a user will be directed to a new page4) Name, mobile number, IFSC, date and requested time for appointment needs to be filled.5) After filling all the details, any user can ‘apply for a bank slot.’6) The user will again be directed to a new page with confirmation of the slot. This page now needs to be saved either in soft copy format or printed.Here is the procedure to book doorstep cash delivery services during lockdown:1) Go to Bankslot.haryana.gov.in2) Now, click on the option of ‘Apply Postal Bank Service.’3) After this, a page will appear where the user needs to fill in details like name, mobile number, amount, address, name of the district and city, and pin code.4) The service is available for Aadhaar-linked accounts only.5) The minimum limit for cash delivery is ₹1,000 and the maximum limit is ₹10,000.As of 11 am (27 April), this portal has received 2,228 total bank requests and 988 cash delivery service requests. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)