Haryana Government Accuses Ashoka University of ‘Financial Embezzlement’

The Haryana government has accused Ashoka University of not admitting enough Haryana domicile students or giving them a fee concession, as is mandated by the state’s Private Universities Act, 2006.

Haryana's higher education department, alleging "financial embezzlement," has issued a show-cause notice to the institution in connection with this.

The university, however, has denied the allegation.

The government claimed that the university has violated both the admission and fee criteria by “fudging figures, making it a blatant case of maladministration and misinformation."

The state further said that they would register a criminal case, if the university did not respond to the show-cause notice within the given time.

Ashoka told The Indian Express that it had "strictly followed" the reservations mandate by the state's Private Universities Act.