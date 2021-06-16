Haryana: Farmer Protesting Against Govt’s 3 Laws Dies by Suicide

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

In Haryana's Jind District, a 55-year-old farmer consumed poison and ended his life at a farmers' protest site in Khatkar toll plaza on Wednesday, 16 June.

Distressed by the prolonged farmers’ struggle against the central government's three agricultural ordinances, the farmers at the site informed that Zile Singh was seemingly living with depression, IANS reported.

Singh, a small farmer owning two acres of land, was a resident of Khatkar village and had been actively involved in serving food to protesters, IANS reported.