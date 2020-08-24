Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Khattar has been tested positive just two days before the monsoon session that is set to begin in the state.
Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, 24 August. The Haryana chief minister, in a tweet, appealed to the colleagues who came in contact with him over the past week to get tested for the infection and also advised them to go into isolation immediately.
Khattar tested positive just two days before the Monsoon Session of the Haryana Assembly is to begin.
This comes a day after Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had tested positive. Khattar had wished Gian Chand Gupta a speedy recovery earlier in the day.
Apart from the chief minister and the State Assembly Speaker, two more state MLAs have tested covid positive, informed Haryana Minister Anil Vij, as per NDTV.
It is mandatory for all the MLAs of the Haryana Assembly to get their COVID-19 tests done and only those who test negative can attend the state monsoon session.
According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 31,06,348.
