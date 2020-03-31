Haryana, C’garh Face Flak Over Stadium Jails for Lockdown Defiers

The Haryana and Chandigarh governments have been criticised for their decision to set up ‘temporary jails’ for anyone who violates the current lockdown orders in place amid the coronavirus outbreak. Several Supreme Court lawyers, including Rebecca John, Sanjay Hegde and Colin Gonsalves, have deemed this move “draconian” and unempathetic towards the poor.

While Haryana is still considering converting its indoor stadiums into these ‘temporary jails’, the cricket stadium in Chandigarh’s Sector 16 and the Manimajra sports complex have already been set up as ‘prisons’ for those who defy the lockdown.