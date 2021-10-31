Haryana Govt Bans Firecrackers in 14 Districts Near Delhi Before Diwali

The timings for bursting crackers in areas with moderate or below air quality have been specified in the government order. For Diwali and any other festivals, the timings will strictly be between 8 and 10 pm. For Chhatt, it will be between 6 to 8 am. For occasions like Christmas and New Year’s Eve, when fireworks start around midnight, the timings will be from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.