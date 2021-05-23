Punjab, Haryana Farmers Head to Delhi Border to Mark ‘Black Day’
The day will mark six months since they began protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws.
Farmers from Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, 23 May, left for Delhi borders to mark six months of the Centre passing the controversial farm laws, by observing ‘Black Day’ on Wednesday, 26 May.
According to NDTV, farmers from Haryana’s Karnal and Punjab’s Sangur are headed towards Delhi.
The farmers’ march to the Singhu border will be led by Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Gurnam Singh Charuni. Upon reaching, they will perform langar seva for one week, the news channel reported.
Farmers have also left the Khanuari border in Sangrur, Punjab, to join those at the Tikri border near Delhi, the report added.
Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal over a virtual press conference urged people to raise black flags at their homes, shops, and vehicles, added The Indian Express.
“On 26 May, we will complete six months of this protest and it will also mark seven years since PM Modi formed the government. We will observe it as black day.”Balbir Singh Rajewal to The Indian Express
Rajewal has also said that they intended to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a form of protest.
Due to a recent surge in COVID cases across India, lockdown has been announced in states including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.
Charuni, on the other hand, has said that the government is responsible for the spread of COVID-19.
“The government is blaming the farmers only to hide its own ineptitude. It has no ambulance, bed, or hospital. We have our own compulsions? But why is the government organising programmes where crowds gather?”Gurnam Singh Charuni to NDTV
