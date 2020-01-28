Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Take Charge as New Foreign Secy Today

As foreign secretary, Shringla's immediate task is expected to be ramping up of diplomatic outreach in the wake of criticism by several countries and global institutions of India's new citizenship law.

In the course of a diplomatic career spanning 35 years, Shringla has held a variety of positions in New Delhi and abroad.

He has served as High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh and Ambassador of India to Thailand. He has also served in France, Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.