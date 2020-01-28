Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Take Charge as New Foreign Secy Today
Senior Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla will take charge as the new Foreign Secretary on Wednesday, 29 January, succeeding Vijay Gokhale, according to PTI.
As foreign secretary, Shringla's immediate task is expected to be ramping up of diplomatic outreach in the wake of criticism by several countries and global institutions of India's new citizenship law.
In the course of a diplomatic career spanning 35 years, Shringla has held a variety of positions in New Delhi and abroad.
He has served as High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh and Ambassador of India to Thailand. He has also served in France, Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.
In the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, Shringla served as Joint Secretary looking after India's ties with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Maldives.
He has also headed the United Nations Political and SAARC divisions in the ministry.
Earlier, he served as director of the northern division dealing with Nepal and Bhutan.
Shringla is a graduate from prestigious St. Stephen's College of Delhi University.
He has also worked in the corporate and public sectors prior to joining the Indian Foreign Service.
He has pursued courses and published papers on conflict prevention, economic diplomacy, the Indian diaspora and India-Bangladesh relations.
On Tuesday, the MEA appointed Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new Indian Ambassador to the US.
