Protester Calls Out BJP for Using His Photo to Promote Farm Laws
“Someone tell them this person is sitting at Singhu,” ‘Harp Farmer’ wrote on Twitter, calling out BJP’s post.
The Punjab BJP, in a Facebook post, on Monday, 21 December, spoke about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in standing with farmers on the procurement of MSP. A man, whose photo was used to represent a farmer in the post, has called out the party, asserting that he is currently protesting at the Singhu border.
"Someone tell them this person is sitting at Singhu," 'Harp Farmer' wrote on Twitter, adding that the "shamelessness of the BJP is like unlimited internet offered by JIO."
‘He’s Protesting Against Farm Laws’: Tweets Tell BJP
Harp Farmer was born Harpreet Singh and is based in Hoshiapur, Punjab. He is an actor, director, producer, and photographer.
Pointing at the gaffe, social media handles tweeted to the BJP to say that the ‘farmer’ used in the post is actually against farm laws.
