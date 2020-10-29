Harish Salve Ties the Knot With Artist Caroline Brossard in London

Salve is a baptised Christian and has two daughters, Sanya and Saakshi. Brossard also has an 18-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

In January this year, Salve was appointed as a Queen's Counsel for the courts of England and Wales in January.

A senior Supreme Court advocate, Salve is known for being involved in many high-profile cases like Ratan Tata, Vodafone, ITC Hotels, and so on. Salve also appeared for New Delhi in the case pertaining to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism."