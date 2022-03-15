'Pray That Congress Expels Me': Harish Rawat on Corruption Accusations

Uttarakhand poll campaign head Harish Rawat on Tuesday, 15 March, requested Congress to expel him over accusation that the former chief minister was selling party tickets during the elections and offering posts in the elected government for money.

Rawat did not name the person who made the aforementioned accusations but mentioned that they are people holding important posts in the party.

"The accusation of selling tickets and posts is very serious and if those are being made on a person who has been a chief minister, state president of the party, the party general secretary and the member of the Congress working committee, and even if the accuser is holding a serious position and the allegations are being propagated by his supporters at a very important position, the allegation becomes even more serious," he tweeted.