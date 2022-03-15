'Pray That Congress Expels Me': Harish Rawat on Corruption Accusations
Referring to Holi, he said it's an apt occasion to get rid of "evil like Harish Rawat," who should be burnt.
Uttarakhand poll campaign head Harish Rawat on Tuesday, 15 March, requested Congress to expel him over accusation that the former chief minister was selling party tickets during the elections and offering posts in the elected government for money.
Rawat did not name the person who made the aforementioned accusations but mentioned that they are people holding important posts in the party.
"The accusation of selling tickets and posts is very serious and if those are being made on a person who has been a chief minister, state president of the party, the party general secretary and the member of the Congress working committee, and even if the accuser is holding a serious position and the allegations are being propagated by his supporters at a very important position, the allegation becomes even more serious," he tweeted.
"I pray to God that Congress party expels me from the party in the light of this allegation against me," Rawat, who had lost the Lalkuwa seat from where he was contesting in the recently held state polls, said.
Referring to the festival of Holi, he added that it's a befitting occasion to expunge evil and the same should be burned during the Holika Dahan.
"Holi is a proper celebration of good over evil, and evil in the form of #HarishRawat should also be burnt by Congress this Holika Dahan," he wrote.
''How much trust she (Sonia Gandhi) had in me... All the top leaders of Congress had so much trust in me. All of them expected me to bring the Congress back to power. There must have been some shortcoming on my part because of which I could not meet their expectations," Rawat had written in an earlier tweet.
He had said that he would take the responsibility for the defeat of all the candidates and "everyone has the right to show anger on me."
