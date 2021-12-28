Haridwar Hate Speeches Call For UAPA, Sedition Charges: Advocate Dushyant Dave

The Quint: You along with 75 other lawyers have written to the Chief Justice of India asking for the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognisance of these hate assemblies. Tell us your reasoning behind wanting the Chief Justice or indeed the Supreme Court to take action on this matter and what action are you hoping that they take.

Dushyant Dave: We have been seeing, as conscious citizens, that the law is not being implemented against the perpetrators (of these hate speeches). In fact, there is a 2014 Supreme Court judgment called Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan versus Union of India, where Supreme court itself had said, and this is very important, that the root of the problem is not the absence of laws but rather a lack of their effective execution, in the context of hate speech. Then the Supreme Court said that the executive as well as civil society has to perform its role in enforcing the already existing legal regime. Now, part of that duty which the Supreme Court has itself recognised, which all of us as citizens have, I think we have performed that duty.

We can only bring it to the notice of the judiciary at the highest level, because we felt and we continue to feel even today that the executive has failed miserably in taking appropriate legal action. And they may not, and what is really also worrisome is that the judiciary at the subordinate level also does not take very strict view of these matters. This issue requires to be resolved now because if we don’t do it we will slide into the kind of sectorial violence which we would not be able to control at all.