Hardik Satishchandra Shah Appointed as the Private Secy to PM Modi

Hardik Satishchandra Shah, a 2010 batch IAS officer has been appointed as the private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday, 30 July.

Who is Hardik Satishchandra Shah?



Shah, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer, is serving as deputy secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office and will take over from Rajeev Topno, reported news agency PTI.

Before moving to the PMO in 2019, he worked in the Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister Prakash Javadekar’s personal office. His first assignment at the Centre was in 2017 when he joined as private secretary to the then environment minister of state Anil Madhav Dave.