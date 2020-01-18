Hardik Patel Arrested in Gujarat for ‘Evading’ Sedition Case Trial

Congress leader Hardik Patel was arrested late on Saturday, 18 January, from Viramgam taluka in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district for failing to appear before a trial court in Ahmedabad in a 2015 sedition case, hours after a warrant was issued against him.

Patel's arrest was confirmed by DCP Rajdeepsinh Zala (cyber crime).

"We have arrested Haridk Patel from near Viramgam after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. We will produce him before the court tomorrow," Zala said.

Patel had been previously arrested in connection with a sedition case filed by the local Crime Branch after violence broke out during a rally by the Patel community in Ahmedabad on 25 August 2015.