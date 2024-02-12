Harda Firecracker Factory Owner Was Given 10 Years Jail in 2021 For Godown Fire

The owner of the firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda – which witnessed a series of explosions last week, killing at least 13 – had earlier been sentenced to ten years jail term in connection with a 2015 case, The Quint has learnt.

The explosions on 6 February were caused due to “illegally storing excess explosives,” the First Information Report (FIR) stated.

Though Harda MLA Ram Kishore Dogne claimed that at least 224 people were injured in the blast and alleged that the owners possessed explosives “way more than the prescribed limit,” the district’s Collector Aditya Singh told The Quint that 172 people have been injured and the matter is being investigated.

The factory owners – Rajesh and Somesh Agrawal – and supervisor Rafiq were charged under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 ((punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life and property)) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.