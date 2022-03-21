Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha Among AAP’s Picks for Punjab Rajya Sabha Polls
AAP has also fielded IIT Delhi professor Dr Sandeep Pathak and LPU founder Ashok Mittal for Rajya Sabha polls.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded former cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab, news agency ANI reported.
Apart from Singh, AAP has also nominated Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha; IIT Delhi professor Dr Sandeep Pathak; Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Ashok Mittal; and Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust founder, Sanjiv Arora, as its candidate for the Upper House of Parliament.
All five filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha from Punjab on Monday.
Five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab will fall vacant next month and 21 March is the last day to file nomination.
Harbhajan, who has taken over 700 wickets in an international career spanning over 18 years, just before announcing his retirement, had gone to meet former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the picture of the two on Twitter had led to speculations of him joining Congress.
However, he had categorically denied any inclination of joining the Congress party.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the recent Punjab Assembly elections by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly constituencies.
Further, AAP strength in the Rajya Sabha is expected to rise from 3 to 8 after the Rajya Sabha polls.
