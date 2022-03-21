Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha Among AAP’s Picks for Punjab Rajya Sabha Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded former cricketer Harbhajan Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab, news agency ANI reported.

Apart from Singh, AAP has also nominated Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha; IIT Delhi professor Dr Sandeep Pathak; Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Ashok Mittal; and Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust founder, Sanjiv Arora, as its candidate for the Upper House of Parliament.

All five filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha from Punjab on Monday.