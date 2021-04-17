‘Happy to Be With My Family Again’: CoBRA Jawan Released by Naxals
Meenu, the commando’s wife said, “Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return.”
After remaining in captivity for five days, kidnapped CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas was freed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on 8 April. Manhas finally reunited with his family members in Jammu on Friday, 16 April.
The CRPF commando received a rousing reception by his family members, relatives and friends, on his arrival at the Jammu airport.
While speaking to media he said, “I am very happy to be with my family again. I missed my family, especially my daughter, while I was in captivity. I was not even sure if I would be released.”
He added that he felt grief for the families of the 22 soldiers who died in the attack. “Their supreme sacrifice can never be forgotten. Each one of them was a brave and patriotic jawan of the nation,” Manhas said.
After his release, Meenu, his wife said, “Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I am very thankful to the government. His health condition is good.”
Background
At least 22 security personnel were killed and around 31 injured in a shootout with Naxals along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 3 April – the worst Naxal attack in four years.
After remaining in captivity for five days, the CRPF commando was freed by Naxals in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur on 8 April.
Manhas had joined the CRPF in March 2011. A jawan from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF, Manhas was transferred to Chhattisgarh three months ago.
(With inputs from ANI)
