Happy Puthandu 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook Status on Tamil New Year

Puthandu is an auspicious festival of the Tamils and people all over the country who come from the Tamilian background. Puthandu 20223 will be celebrated on 14 April and people have already began making preparations. Puthandu marks the beginning of the new year for the Tamilians and new year is celebrated in other regions under different names like West Bengal celebrates Poyla Boishakh, Kerala celebrates Vishu, Punjal celebrates Baisakhi and Assan celebrates Bihu on this day.

On the occasion of Puthandu, people follow different rituals like drawing kolam on their house's entrance, preparing different dishes, visiting temples of their Kul Devta and Kul Devi. People wear new dresses, eat and spend time with their friends and family. You can also share these wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status or Facebook status with your friends and family on Puthandu 2023.