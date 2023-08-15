Happy Independence Day 2023: Share These Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Images

This year in 2023, India will proudly observe its 77th Independence Day on the 15th of August, commemorating 76 years of cherished freedom. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Nation First, Always First,” a part of the grand “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” festivities. The government is all set to honor the diverse cultures of the nation with various engaging programs throughout the year.

Whether it’s the 76th or the 77th, India’s Independence Day remains a vibrant reminder of unity, courage, and the spirit that propels the nation forward. So, get ready to revel in the colors of freedom this August 15th.