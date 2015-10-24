Happy Birthday to the Common Man, RK Laxman
We have all been amazed by RK Laxman’s Common Man cartoon at some point in our lives. With one of the longest-running and most successful cartoon columns in India, Laxman was sharp in his wit and spared no one.
Born Rasipuram Krishnaswami Iyer Laxman, on October 24, 1921, in Mysore, RK Laxman was the youngest of five brothers. One of his brothers is the equally celebrated writer of Malgudi Days, RK Narayan.
Here’s wishing RK Laxman on his birth anniversary.
