Haldwani Dispute: Railways or Locals, Who Does Land Belong To? History May Help

In a relief to thousands of residents who were staring at the prospect of being rendered homeless, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday, 5 January, put a stay on the eviction drive on alleged railway land in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani.

In a strongly-worded order, the apex court said, “There cannot be uprooting of 50,000 people overnight. It’s a human issue, some workable solution needs to be found.”

“It may not be correct to say that paramilitary forces have to be deployed to remove people who have been living there for decades,” the top court noted, halting the Uttarakhand High Court (HC) order that had allowed the eviction of nearly 4,300 families in Haldwani, and even use of force if need be.

After the Uttarakhand HC had ordered the removal of encroachment on the alleged railway land, thousands of residents carried out candle marches and protests in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura colony.

Who did the disputed land in Banbhoolpura originally belong to? What is its history, and how have the rights of the land been transferred over time?