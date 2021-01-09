‘Tax Return on Hajj Pilgrimage Unjustified, Never Happened Before’

In 2019, the Finance Act 2019 was amended to say that people who spend more than Rs 2 lakh for their foreign travel in the year 2019-2020, will have to compulsorily file tax returns, even if their income is below the exemption limit. Explaining how this impacts the Hajjis, 35-year-old Gulzar Karishma Malik, a practising chartered accountant based out of Hyderabad, said, "Every year lakhs of Muslims perform Hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, where they end up spending more than Rs 2 lakh. This means that they will all have to file returns on their religious visit." Karishma has given presentations regarding this to the Home Minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, hoping it reaches the ears of the central government.

The confusion begins now: "Now the same amendment says that foreign travel to a neighbouring country like China, Pakistan etc have been exempted to file returns. This means that when Hindus take their yatras to the Mansarovar Lake in China or the Sikhs visit the gurudwaras in Punjab, they do not have to file returns despite how much they spend. This however does not cover the pilgrimage trips that Muslims take to Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia. So, they do not get any protection or relief as their pilgrimage is not to a neighbouring country," Karishma added.