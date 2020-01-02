BJP’s H Raja, 300 Party Workers Booked for Protesting in Chennai

Hours later, writer Nellai Kannan was arrested by a police team in Perambalur district in connection with complaints against him by the BJP and the ruling AIADMK.

Based on a complaint lodged by BJP District President (Tirunelveli) Daya Shankar on Monday, 30 December 2019, an FIR had been registered against Nellai Kannan. He was booked under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility), and 505 (2) (statements which create or promote enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

A day later, on Tuesday, 31 December, Nellai Kannan was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of health issues.