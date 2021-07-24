2 Years of Meetings: How Muslims Gave Land for Varanasi's Kashi Viswanath Temple

The trust responsible for the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Kashi Viswanath Temple Trust have gone for a land swap, which is the result of almost two years of negotiations between both the sides.

Meetings between various Muslim leaders and representatives of the Kashi Viswanath Temple Trust (KVTT) began sometime around November 2019 and culminated in the land swap in July 202.

While the Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid (AIM), the administrative body of the Gyanvapi mosque who are custodians of the land, gave the KVTT 1,700 square feet of land, in exchange they have got 1,000 square feet of land in the Bansphatak area of Varanasi.