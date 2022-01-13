5 Dead, 50 Injured in Guwahati-Bikaner Express Mishap in Bengal's Jalpaiguri
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit the accident site to take stock of the situation.
At least five passengers have died, and 50 others have been injured after the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailed in Jalpaiguri near Domohani in North Bengal around 5 pm on Thursday, 13 January.
"The Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," the Indian Railways said in a statement released on Thursday.
Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal, said: "2 coaches derailed; 4 casualties and over 50 injured who have been hospitalized. Two NDRF teams at the spot for rescue & relief," reported ANI.
The injured have been taken to district hospitals in Jalpaigudi and New Moinagudi. An Indian Railways official said, "About 30 - 35 ambulances reached the spot around 5:30 pm. All injured taken to hospital. Rescue work almost complete."
Later, over 200 BSF personnel from the nearest camp reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation, ANI reported. Teams of the NDRF also assisted in the rescue operation.
The Indian Railways also announced ex-gratia relief for the families of the deceased and for the injured: "Ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for deceased, Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries."
High-Level Probe Ordered
Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway, Guwahati, said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
"A high-level Railway Safety inquiry has been ordered in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment; Railway Helpline numbers - 03612731622, 03612731623," Indian Railways said in a statement.
'Survivors to Get Medical Attention ASAP': CM Mamata Banerjee
Following the mishap, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that the survivors will receive medical attention as soon as possible.
"Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible," she wrote.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also spoken with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the train derailment. Banerjee has assured the Assam CM that assistance is being given on the ground and that the Assam government will be updated on the ongoing situation.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Visit Accident Site
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the accident and rescue operations.
He said, "I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday evening and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He tweeted, "Spoke to Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly."
