Gurugram Schoolboy Murder: SC seeks CBI’s Reply on Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has sought a reply from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea of a juvenile who was arrested for killing a seven-year-old fellow student at a prestigious school in Gurugram in 2017.

The accused was a Class XI student at the time of the incident.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah issued a notice to the CBI and sought its reply in the matter by 1 July.