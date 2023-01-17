Gurugram Building Collapse: CBI Files FIR Against Chintels Group's Ashok Solomon
On 10 February 2022, a portion of the sixth floor of a building in Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso society collapsed.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, 17 January took over the investigation in a matter related to the partial collapse of an apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram last year which had killed two women, officials told news agency PTI.
The CBI also filed an First Information Report (FIR) against Ashok Solomon of the Chintels Group.
What's the matter? On 10 February 2022, a portion of the sixth floor of Tower-D in Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso housing society collapsed. Two women died and several homes were damaged. The building had 18 floors and 50 apartments.
The deceased were identified as Sunita Srivastava, and Ekta Bhardwaj. Shrivastava's husband, A K Shrivastava, an IRS officer and a managing director with Central Warehousing Corporation also suffered critical injuries and could only be rescued from the debris after 16 hours of effort by the NDRF team, PTI has reported.
The incident took place when renovation work was being carried out in the drawing room of the sixth-floor flat.
The investigation? The police had filed two FIRs in the matter -- one against the chairman of Chintels Group, Ashok Solomon; and the other against the builder, Chintels India Private Ltd, as well as a contractor and five other parties engaged in the group housing project, under Sections 304-A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
However, the government of Haryana transferred the case to the CBI on 18 July 2022. It was forwarded to the CBI by the Centre on 29 December, the officials added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
