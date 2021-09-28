Gurjars Gather in Dadri to Protest UP's Omission of Caste From Mihir Bhoj Statue

However, members of the Gurjar community said that the chief minister had hurt the community's sentiments by denying the recognition of King Mihir Bhoj as a Gurjar leader.

A week after the event, the name of the chief minister, which finds mention on the plaque of the statue, was allegedly found smeared with black paint on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

The police has launched a probe into the defacement allegedly committed by some members of the Gurjar community, as per a PTI report.