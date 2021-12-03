Gurugram Namaz Row: Police Arrest One Member of Hindu Right-Wing Outfit

The Gurugram Police on Friday, 3 December, arrested one member of a Hindu right-wing outfit, hours after a group of men attempted to disrupt Friday prayers by the Muslim community in sector 37. At least 11 people had been detained in the afternoon.

Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Boken told The Quint, "One man, identified as Dinesh Bharti, has been arrested. He has also been sent to judicial custody. This arrest has been done as a preventive measure."

Bharti, a businessman, leads a right-wing outfit called "Bharat Mata Vahini," and has been at the forefront of these protests in Gurugram since September.