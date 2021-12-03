Gurugram Namaz Row: Police Arrest One Member of Hindu Right-Wing Outfit
At least 11 people had been detained in the afternoon.
The Gurugram Police on Friday, 3 December, arrested one member of a Hindu right-wing outfit, hours after a group of men attempted to disrupt Friday prayers by the Muslim community in sector 37. At least 11 people had been detained in the afternoon.
Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Boken told The Quint, "One man, identified as Dinesh Bharti, has been arrested. He has also been sent to judicial custody. This arrest has been done as a preventive measure."
Bharti, a businessman, leads a right-wing outfit called "Bharat Mata Vahini," and has been at the forefront of these protests in Gurugram since September.
In a video that emerged from the sector-37 site on Friday, Bharti can be seen running up to a maulvi, interrupting his way, and shouting, "namaz nahi hogi yaha, namaz nahi hogi yaha, namaz nahi hogi yaha."
Two Gurugram police personnel removed him from the spot, and he was detained along with ten others.
On being asked what IPC sections have been invoked in the case, PRO Boken said that Bharti has been "arrested as a preventive measure."
Since September, members of Hindu right-wing groups have been disrupting Friday prayers by the Muslim community in open spaces in Gurugram. Similar attempts were made on 3 December.
On 30 November, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had submitted a complaint to DCP West Deepak Saharan against three leaders of Hindu right-wing organisations. So far, the police has not filed an FIR on the basis of the complaint. Despite repeated attempts, Saharan did not respond to calls from The Quint.
