Gurdwara Defaced With Swastika Graffiti in California, US

Dimple Kaur Bhullar from the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib Sangat said, "we began services as of mid-December 2019, the weekend of January 10-12 we had our official Grand Opening with Bhai Sahib Harjinder Singh Ji Sri Nagarwale, without any problems. There was no negativity before this".

In a statement, Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund, the oldest Sikh American civil rights and advocacy organisation, condemned the hate speech that defaced the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale.

In an interview to local Sacramento Bee, Harbans Singh Sraon described the actions as "ignorant" and committed by someone who doesn't know or care to learn anything about who they are.

"If they knew what Sikhism is, they wouldn't do it.

"That person, in my opinion, was ignorant. I wouldn't use any other words. Once they know us, they will love us. But it's a matter of getting together," Sraon said.