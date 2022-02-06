Gunmen Go On Shooting Spree in East Delhi, One Dead in Laxmi Nagar
The police said that an hour before the victim was killed, the accused allegedly fired at a family in Shakarpur.
Over 10-12 assailants went on a shooting spree in East Delhi, before finding their target in Laxmi Nagar, allegedly killing a 24-year-old property dealer, named Mayank Chauhan, on Wednesday night, 2 February.
The police said that an hour before the victim was killed, the accused allegedly fired at a family in Shakarpur, who barely escaped the attack.
Several videos of the incident were uploaded on social media. One of them shows a group of men armed with sticks, bats, and pistols attacking a family and breaking into their house in Shakarpur, Indian Express reported.
The men left the family when they realised that they had gotten the wrong target.
While the police have identified the shooter, no arrest has been made yet.
“We found that the deceased, Mayank Chauhan, received two-three bullet injuries. He was rushed to the hospital by his friend, but he died. We registered two cases against the shooters and have sent multiple teams to nab them.”Priyanka Kashyap DCP (East).
Fired at Wrong Family Before Killing Mayank Chauhan
Police received a call in Police Control Room (PCR) at around 11 pm on Wednesday, of shots being fired in Shakarpur. The caller alleged that shooters damaged cars and bikes in the area.
The police said that the accused were in two cars and bikes, and empty cartridges were also found at the spot.
Aryan, a student and resident of the area, said that the shooters fired at his family.
“My parents and I were returning home…we were right outside our house when we saw a group of men running towards us. They started firing. We were shocked and rushed inside. They were trying to shoot my father and fired two rounds. They then entered through the main gate and fired five rounds. They also damaged our scooter and car. They attacked my father who was lying on the road. One of them later said they had the wrong target and left. We saved ourselves in time.”Aryan, as quoted by The Indian Express.
Police got another call at around 12:06 am on Thursday, 3 February, at Laxmi Nagar police station informing them of the shootout in the area. The same group was suspected to have fired near a gurdwara killing Chauhan.
As per reports, both Chauhan and the assailant were acquainted and were involved in a scuffle recently.
The victim’s father Sanjeev also alleged that the accused had been harassing his son for a year and tried to pull him into the car. When he escaped their attempts to grab him, the assailants fired and killed him.
He was further quoted as saying, “He was at his friend’s house when he received a call from someone and was asked to stand outside. They (the group) attacked him and tried to pull him into their car, but he managed to escape. They followed him and fired three bullets that hit him in the back. They have been harassing my son for almost a year,” The Indian Express reported.
Chauhan's family added that he had recently gotten engaged to a woman who lives near his house and was going to get married this year.
